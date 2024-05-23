Sick AG begins $64 million expansion of its North American HQ

Minnesota office adds 139,000 square feet of space for engineering, vision software and applications, robotics, conveyors, and research & development.

May 23, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The German industrial sensor maker Sick AG started construction Wednesday on a $64 million expansion of its office and customer resource building in Bloomington, Minnesota, which is the company’s North American headquarters.

Waldkirch, Germany-based Sick is a solution provider for sensor-based equipment in industrial applications. The company has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and nearly $2.5 billion in sales in 2023. 

According to the company, its new expansion is an additional 139,000 square feet covering four floors, each designed with a purpose including engineering, vision software and applications, robotics, conveyors, and research & development. It also includes new conference room and parking facilities.

The expanded campus will be the central connector for the company’s customers and regional offices located in North America: Boston, Houston, Detroit, San Francisco, Toronto, and Calgary.

 

 

 

