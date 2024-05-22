Gartner unveils 20th annual “Global Supply Chain Top 25”

The consulting firm Gartner today announced its 20th annual ranking of companies in the “Global Supply Chain Top 25” list, which featured Schneider Electric retaining its top position in and semiconductor powerhouse NVIDIA debuting in seventh place.
Following Schneider Electric, the top five included Cisco Systems, Colgate-Palmolive, Microsoft, and Johnson & Johnson.
"Schneider Electric again performed strongly across every component of the methodology including securing the highest number of Gartner expert votes,” Simon Bailey, VP Analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice, said in a release. “The company is reaping the benefits of a three-year transformation initiative that has strengthened customer and supplier relationships, while improving the resilience of their operations.”
Gartner ranks the entries on the list by combining two scores: business performance—measured by public financial and ESG (environmental, social, governance) data—and community opinion—measured by the views of Gartner experts and supply chain community peers.
In the 2024 version, the top 25 companies embraced three general trends, Gartner said:
"The supply chain organizations in this year’s Top 25 were notable for better protecting growth rates in a challenging operating environment, while at the same time delivering more sustainable operations," Bailey said. “The best supply chains now have ESG criteria firmly embedded in their operations, while delivering higher than average growth rates, better returns on physical assets (ROPA) and stronger margins.”
