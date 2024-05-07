Industrial battery recycling service could collect 300,000 EV battery packs by 2030

Battery recycling infrastructure specialist Ascend Elements will team with collection and logistics provider Call2Recycle to offer a customized electric vehicle (EV) battery management recycling service to auto dealerships, recyclers, and repair facilities.

The offering comes as facilities across the nation are preparing for a wave of EV battery deployments that is expected in coming years, challenging them to develop ways to safely and efficiently recycle or dispose of battery components that often contain dangerous or valuable chemicals.

A description of the broad market for the new service shows how big that demand may be. The program is designed to support customers with lithium-ion batteries from: battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, hybrid vehicles, electric buses, electric aircraft, stationary energy storage units, outdoor power equipment, e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, and power tools.

According to the partners, they aim to collect and recycle the equivalent of over 300,000 EV battery packs by 2030. That will be supported by Ascend Elements’ battery recycling facility in Covington, Georgia, which is one of the largest EV battery recycling facilities in North America, with a capacity to process 30,000 metric tons per year.

The system works by providing customers with online access to GreenTraxEV, the all-in-one cloud-based platform from Call2Recycle designed to seamlessly ship mid-life, end-of-life, and damaged-defective EV batteries. GreenTraxEV uses Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Power Platform to streamline the scheduling, routing, and logistics of EV battery management, Atlanta-based Call2Recycle said.



