Arvato takes over Avon logistics center in UK

Arvato is further expanding its presence in the United Kingdom. The logistics and e-commerce service provider acquired the site of the cosmetics company Avon in Corby, East Midlands region, on May 1, 2024, and took over the warehousing and transport management for Avon’s UK business. Arvato has already been responsible for the logistics handling of Avon's business in Italy since October 2022.

Avon has been based in Corby for more than 55 years. The site comprises a warehouse with an area of 31,000 square meters and 6,000 square meters of office space. The 81 employees who work there for Avon will also be taken on by Arvato. Corby, located around 50 kilometers east of Birmingham, is considered a first-class logistics location. It is located in the middle of the so-called "Golden Logistics Triangle" – a region in the Midlands with excellent transport links to the national highway and freeway network.

Tobias Uthmann, Managing Director UK at Arvato, explains: "The acquisition is part of our global growth strategy. We not only want to expand our global presence, but also take our very successful collaboration with Avon to the next level. This also includes investing in technology and digitalization to make the site future-ready." With additional logistics centers in Hams Hall, Kings Norton and the East Midlands Gateway, Arvato now has a total of four locations in the United Kingdom.

“This sale will mean a positive, long-term investment in the Corby site with a business as usual service for our Representatives and Customers," said Alex Long, General Manager for the Avon UK business.