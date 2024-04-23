DHL Expands Retail Presence in Washington, D.C. Area

PLANTATION, FL, April 23, 2024: DHL, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, recently expanded its vast network of U.S. retail locations by introducing a new company owned and operated retail shipping store in Fairfax, Virginia. The 1,152 sq. ft. store is the sixth DHL Service Point in Virginia, offering convenient access to its industry-leading shipping services in the D.C. area.



“The Washington metropolitan area and Northern Virginia have seen steady international population growth, attracting individuals and businesses from across the world,” said Aaron Gallagher, SVP Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “This makes Fairfax the ideal market for the next DHL-owned retail location, where we can provide local customers with more accessible options and accommodate their growing international shipping needs.”

Local consumer shipping activity has accelerated in the last year, with many residents in the region shipping to international countries, including India, Korea, El Salvador, and countries throughout Asia.

The new DHL ServicePoint, conveniently located at 11001 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia, features time- or day-definite international and domestic U.S. shipping services for both account and non-account holders. From packing to preparing paperwork, DHL’s Certified International Specialists make it easy to import into the U.S., export to over 220 countries and territories – or ship to almost anywhere within the U.S. Customers can also track shipments and manage delivery options with DHL On Demand Delivery, all through the DHL mobile app.

The new facility also offers both staffed-assistance and self-service kiosk, as well as supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes for an enhanced customer retail experience.

In addition to new company-owned stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores also operate in the U.S. market. They offer DHL Express international express shipping services, global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.

