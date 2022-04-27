Realterm Acquires Fleet Operations Facility in Washington, D.C.

Realterm announces the acquisition of a fleet operations property located at 2115 Bryant Street in Washington, D.C. The 53,481-square-foot facility is fully leased, sits on 3.5 acres, has a newly constructed five bay maintenance shop and a devoted half-acre parking area.

“As companies grapple with increasing supply chain complexities, driver shortages, and the growth of e-commerce, this well-located fleet maintenance facility can minimize the downtime of trucks thus enhancing speed and efficiency within the shipping industry,” said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “2115 Bryant Street offered an advantageous opportunity to acquire an extremely well-located property within Washington, D.C.’s city limits.”

This is a strategic acquisition for Realterm in a market where only five percent of land is zoned for industrial space and the industrial market has a vacancy rate of just over two percent. Given its close proximity to U.S. 50, I-295 and I-495, the facility is ideally located to service downtown Washington, D.C. and its suburbs.

“This investment is an intentional addition and fits within our strategy to acquire the highly functional final mile facilities in top tier U.S. markets,” said Steve Panos, Senior Vice President, Fund and Asset Management, Realterm. “Bryant Street also provides added tenant diversification to our portfolio.”

Highlights of the property include:

 Square feet: 53,481

 Land area: 3.5 acres

 Loading Positions: 13

 Access: U.S. 50, I-295 and I-495

Mike Jezienicki of Boston Realty Advisors represented the buyer in the transaction.