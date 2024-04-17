Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

The ElephantWall™ Topple Barrier System

April 17, 2024
In warehouses that use floor-stacked storage for goods like large paper rolls, food, beverages, etc. it only takes a nudge from a forklift for a stack to topple. And, if a 6000-lb. roll of paper falls, any nearby goods, equipmentor people, are in topple-trouble.

Measuring in at up to 20’ in height, the ElephantWall™ Topple Barrier System is like a giant guardrail, engineered using a strong, steel, steadfast double-post design. With its large safety-yellow presence creating both a visual and physical deterrent, ElephantWall™ significantly decreases the likelihood of a topple. And should a topple occur despite all prevention measures, ElephantWall™ contains the falling product(s) so nearby people, equipment, and goods are protected. 

 Anchored to the slab, the ElephantWall™ is simply built not to budge. The system is rated to withstand up to 9500 lbs. of vertical or horizontal load. 

With its modular design, ElephantWall™ offers flexible configuration options, and the outer structure can include a protected walkway for safe pedestrian passage. To easily configure a solution for your space, our interactive GRID design tool is an online app to generate layout options and even creates a full bill of materials.

The ElephantWall™ Topple Barrier system adds brawn to your warehouse safety plan, but it’s also a sound business choice, protecting operations from damaged goods, injured (or worse) workers, and cleanup-related business interruption.

Creating a protected area for floor-stacked storage is a simple, effective way to protect warehouse racking, vehicles, equipment, and workers. For more information on the ElephantWall™ Topple Barrier System visit idealwarehouse.com.

