RACK STORE SECURES OVER 100 MATERIAL HANDLING DEALERS NATIONWIDE

Today, Rack Store, proudly announces that the Southern California based company has secured more than 100 material handling dealers and customers nationwide. From April 20-24, interested dealers can visit Rack Store in Booth #62 at the Annual 2024 MHEDA Convention at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Rack Store’s Executive Account Manager, Joe Wesolek states, “We are so proud and excited to have reached this milestone, especially as Nucor Warehouse Systems’ Premier Stocking Distributor.”

To celebrate this milestone, Rack Store and Nucor Warehouse Systems will host an after party on April 22 at the MHEDA Convention. Held at the Ultimate Skybox at DiamondView Tower, the location will showcase incredible views of the San Diego sunset, Petco Park, and skyline views while hosting industry executives and leaders. Space is also limited so be sure to RSVP by April 3.

Rack Store prides itself as “Where Material Handling Professionals Shop,” with dealer direct pricing on a full line of racking systems and accessories that ships all over the U.S. and pulls/ships orders within 24-48 hours. Rack Store continues to average over 500 Tons of rack inventory at its 20,000 square foot warehouse in Southern California that can help eliminate shipping delays when working against deadlines.

Partnering with Nucor Warehouse Systems, Rack Store has earned the Premier Stocking Distributor designation meaning Rack Store will always maintain stock of the safest and most standard rack and accessories. With three manufacturing facilities in the United States, one of which located nearby in Los Angeles, Nucor Warehouse Systems keeps the Rack Store’s warehouse stocked with an extensive line of American made high-quality material handling products.

For more information on Rack Store and its distribution capabilities, visit https://www.rackstore.com/, and/or on LinkedIn.