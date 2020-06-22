HANNIBAL INDUSTRIES ADDS MATERIAL HANDLING SYSTEMS TO ITS GROWING LIST OF MASTER DEALERS

June 22, 2020 [Los Angeles, Calif.] – Today, Hannibal Industries, the North American leader in pallet rack manufacturing, proudly announces Material Handling Systems, Inc. (MHS) as its latest Master Dealer to service Northern California.

Material Handling Systems’ President Jim Warren states, “We chose to invest heavily in Hannibal to stock its selective pallet rack, cantilever rack and accessories exclusively because over the years of working together, we trust and can count on them. We look at Hannibal as our partner, not a supplier because that's how they treat us.”

As Hannibal’s Master Dealer, Material Handling Systems, Inc. currently carries more than 400,000 pounds of Hannibal steel available on-site that includes: pallet rack, cantilever rack and racking accessories.

Material Handling Systems, also known as Sacramento Rack and Shelving, has completed projects for Rite Aid, Raley’s, Pepsi, Cal Fire, NAPA, HD Supply and AT&T as well as thousands of their other clients. Since opening its doors for business nearly 20 years ago, the team at Material Handling Systems provides customers with quality products and exceptional customer service.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

