Hyster recognizes Dealers of Distinction for 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 15, 2024) – Hyster Company announces the recipients of its 2023 Dealer of Distinction award, recognizing individual dealer performance and success during the year, and their commitment to customer satisfaction and overall excellence. The award honors dealer partners that have exhibited focused leadership and continue to drive their organizations to the highest level of performance in all functional areas of materials handling.

“Customers continue to face an increasingly demanding landscape, making the support and expertise of our dealers all the more critical, whether they’re addressing a maintenance issue, finding the right forklift for the customer’s operation or selecting a motive power source,” says Bob Sattler, Vice President, Dealer Business Development. “Our Dealer of Distinction recipients have risen to these challenges and beyond, and the consistency with which they stand out among such a large, talented dealer network is extraordinary.”

To receive the award, dealers must meet rigorous business practice standards and performance criteria that are assessed and modified annually to ensure they align with evolving customer expectations and industry demands.

2023 Dealer of Distinction recipients

North America

• Alta Material Handling – Eastern Michigan, New York Metro

• Briggs Equipment – Gulf Coast

• Burns Industrial Equipment – Cleveland, Pittsburgh

• Deep South Equipment – Legacy, Oklahoma

• Eastern Lift Truck Co. – Baltimore DC-DE, North Jersey

• Fairchild Equipment – Wisconsin North, Wisconsin South

• Gregory Poole Lift Systems – Carolinas, Virginia

• LiftOne – North, South, West, Central

• Medley Material Handling – West

• MH Equipment – Great Plains, Illinois, Indianapolis, Iowa, Kentuckiana, Ohio North, Ohio South

• Papé Material Handling – Central Washington, Eugene, Fremont, Fresno, Portland, Sacramento, Seattle, Southern California – North, Southern California – South, Spokane

Latin America

• Avelino – Dominican Republic

• Briggs – Mexico

• LMA – Argentina

Dealer of Distinction logo

To access the 2023 logo, click here.

ABOUT HYSTER COMPANY

Hyster Company is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers over 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.