Sheer Logistics acquires CargoBarn

The fourth-party logistics service provider (4PL) Sheer Logistics today said it has acquired CargoBarn, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) based in Atlanta.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

St. Louis-based Sheer Logistics defines itself as a provider of 4PL/managed transportation services, value-based logistics, freight brokerage, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions that is purpose-built for mid-market companies.

Adding CargoBarn will enhance Sheer’s existing 3PL and freight brokerage offerings through the addition of a customer portfolio, carrier network, sales and operations teams, and geographic footprint, the firm said.



