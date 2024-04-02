Sheer Logistics acquires CargoBarn

Atlanta-based 4PL will enhance its freight brokerage offerings.

April 2, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The fourth-party logistics service provider (4PL) Sheer Logistics today said it has acquired CargoBarn, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) based in Atlanta.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

St. Louis-based Sheer Logistics defines itself as a provider of 4PL/managed transportation services, value-based logistics, freight brokerage, TMS technology and Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) solutions that is purpose-built for mid-market companies.

Adding CargoBarn will enhance Sheer’s existing 3PL and freight brokerage offerings through the addition of a customer portfolio, carrier network, sales and operations teams, and geographic footprint, the firm said.


 

 

 

