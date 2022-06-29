Growth wave continues as CargoBarn hires 33 people In Atlanta, Dallas and Jacksonville

ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 – While some freight companies are cutting staff, logistics innovator CargoBarn is expanding. This June, CargoBarn is welcoming 33 new employees nationwide, including 14 at its Atlanta headquarters, 16 in Dallas and 3 in Jacksonville. Its current growth wave started in 2018 and continued through the pandemic.

“We’re adding talent in key supply chain and logistics markets and continuing the growth trajectory for our company,” said Cameron Baird, CargoBarn’s founder and chief executive officer. CargoBarn recently tripled the size of its Atlanta headquarters as the company sprints to 1,000 employees across multiple offices nationwide. “With this added staff, we’ll expand our innovative freight brokerage services, providing the worry-free delivery of freight to even more customers.”

CargoBarn specializes in full truckload, refrigerated, drayage, expedited and intermodal shipping, delivering nationwide coverage with maximum efficiency. As a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, CargoBarn is helping solve challenges in the supply chain and at the nation’s ports, Baird said. “Part of this new team will focus on drayage, bringing our complex shipping expertise to inland and seaside ports.”

“Our June class is one of the strongest groups of people we’ve ever hired,” added Jessica Peres, CargoBarn’s VP-People Operations. “People are joining for more than our advanced technology – it’s fun to work at CargoBarn. Plus, we have an incredible benefits package that includes paid training, paid parental leave, sales incentives, monthly team-building outings and more. That’s why we attract the best talent in the best logistics markets in the country."

About CargoBarn

CargoBarn is a technology-driven freight brokerage, arranging the worry-free delivery of freight with maximum efficiency. Founded in 2008, CargoBarn uses pioneering technology, proactive customer service, and a focus on friendships and partnerships – not just business transactions – to provide reliable pricing, service and capacity. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville and Fresno, CargoBarn provides best-in-class pricing, nationwide coverage and complex shipping expertise. For more information, please visit www.CargoBarn.com.