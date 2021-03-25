Merit Logistics Adds Four New Site Managers as the Company Continues to See Growth in its Warehouse

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA — March 25, 2020 --- Merit Logistics, a national third-party warehouse services provider, announces the promotion and hiring of four new site managers, as Merit Logistics continues to grow and provide services for additional warehouse sites for some of the nation’s largest grocery chains.

The most recently hired and promoted site managers include Corey Hice, Wayne Hubbard, Josh Leving, and Chris Walker.

Corey Hice, who manages Merit Logistics’ new client site in Oklahoma, has 6 years of logistics experience and has demonstrated expertise in all areas of warehouse services along with the capacity to engage accountability from his team and drive performance.

Wayne Hubbard, who oversees Merit Logistics’ new client site in Indiana, has 12 years of logistics experience. and extensive knowledge of every aspect of unloading operations. He has demonstrated the ability to motivate warehouse teams and develop successful client relationships.

Josh Levings, who manages Merit Logistics’ new client site in Ohio, started with Merit Logistics as a warehouse associate in 2016, and, through proven skills, performance, drive, and leadership, was first promoted to the role of Senior Supervisor in 2019 before his latest promotion earlier this year to the role of Site Manager.

Chris Walker, who will oversee Merit Logistics’ new client site in Nebraska, started with Merit as a warehouse associate in 2014. He has demonstrated skill and leadership in every area of warehouse services, in training new associates, and in handling increasing levels of responsibility, most recently, as a Project Manager overseeing Merit Travel Teams prior to his promotion earlier this month to the role of Site Manager.

Jason Giuliany, Merit Logistics’ Senior Vice President of Operations, said, “We are pleased to add these four talented site managers to our operations leadership team, all of whom worked their way up from entry-level warehouse positions. Corey, Wayne, Josh, and Chris were selected because of the leadership they have shown with providing responsive customer service, effective team management, and top-notch distribution center performance and efficiencies. They will play an important part in Merit’s ongoing mission to provide only best-in-class services to our clients.”

Jason continued, “The number of new client sites we have added recently reflects the overall growth that Merit has been seeing. Distribution in general across the country is expanding. Merit is a business partner that solves our clients’ labor challenges. We have a reputation for providing reliable, flexible labor solutions, and we are being brought in to assist in traditional distribution areas as well as ground-breaking new areas. As we grow, we always look to promote from within our organization. Chris and Josh started out working the floor with Merit, and, in fact, many of our executives have done the same. They exemplify Merit Logistics’ unique and rewarding culture – one that strives to offer our warehouse associates opportunities to grow and prosper. This is one of the reasons we can recruit, retain, and offer our clients highly-motivated, top-performing teams to solve any labor challenge.”

Merit Logistics is a third-party service provider based in southern California that delivers comprehensive, leading-edge warehouse services and freight handling for the nation’s leading retailers and distributors. The company offers next-generation supply chain solutions and services that are driving peak performance, throughput, and profitability for their clients. An independently owned and operated company, Merit Logistics takes pride in its culture of continual improvement and innovation leadership. Merit’s Meritrax Security division, in keeping with the company’s core values, offers distribution centers and manufacturing plants nationwide a comprehensive and technology-driven approach to security.

