Stoecklin Logistics names Frefel as new CEO

Automated material handling and warehouse storage system provider Stoecklin Logistics Inc. has named a new CEO, choosing Juerg Frefel to succeed its leader of nearly 30 years, Urs Gruetter.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company cited Frefel’s expertise as a natural scientist and engineer, and said he plans to lead the firm’s efforts in achieving sustainability and reducing its overall environmental impact. Following the appointment, Gruetter will continue to support Stoecklin as chairman of its board of directors.

The move comes two months after the company opened expanded offices in Atlanta to support its growth in North America.

Stoecklin says it helps manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers to revamp their warehousing operations through efficient sustainable product handling solutions. Its green automation and robotic solutions combine intelligent software with automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), pallet conveyor systems, and shuttles to help companies efficiently move products and preserve the environment through reduced waste and less emissions.