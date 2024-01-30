Stoecklin opens new office outside Atlanta

Automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) provider Stoecklin Logistics Inc. has opened a new office outside Atlanta to support its growth in North America, the company said today.

The facility in Marietta, Georgia, includes 2,450 square feet of office space to house the company’s North American sales and administration teams, as well as storage space for spare parts to allow for faster customer support and maintenance response in the U.S. and Canada.

“The opening of our Marietta location not only signifies our commitment to improving the warehousing industry through automation, it provides an area for collaboration and creativity, helping us better serve our clients and partners,” Damaris Grütter, Director of U.S. & Canada for Stoecklin Logistics, said in a release

Stoecklin delivers automated intralogistics and warehousing solutions to more than 1,200 customers worldwide, specializing in the automotive, frozen, and pharmaceutical industries.