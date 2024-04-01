Descartes acquires export compliance service provider OCR for $90 million

Supply chain software vendor Descartes Systems Group has acquired OCR Services Inc., a provider of global trade compliance solutions and content that specializes in offering solutions and content export compliance and controlled commodities.

The $90 million deal marks Descartes’ 30th acquisition since 2015. Other recent additions include Localz, Supply Vision, XPS Technologies, and Foxtrot, all in the last 24 months.

Rockville, Maryland-based OCR says it helps customers streamline and automate processes around denied party screening, license procurement / management, and product classification. Its core platform, GlobalEASE, is used by blue-chip, multinational organizations around the world to stay current in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

“The OCR team brings a wealth of domain expertise in global trade compliance to Descartes, including experience leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in the content management process,” Andrew Roszko, Chief Commercial Officer at Descartes, said in a release. “By adding OCR’s solutions and content to our Global Logistics Network, we see an opportunity to bring new functionality and enhanced content to our customers and partners around the world. With our combined solutions and team, we also see an opportunity to further penetrate markets in Europe and Asia.”

