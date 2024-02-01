Logistics Plus Recognizes Six LTL Carriers for 2023 Awards

ERIE, PA (February 1, 2024) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is recognizing six less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers for superior performance in 2023 as part of its annual scorecard review. The 2023 award receipts are as follows:

• Dayton Freight: Diamond Award. It's the eighth consecutive year Dayton has been honored.

• Pitt Ohio: Titanium Award. It's the first time that Pitt Ohio has received an award.

• Ward Transport & Logistics: Platinum Award. It's the sixth time in seven years Ward has been honored.

• RIST Transport: Gold Award. It's the third consecutive year RIST has been honored.

• Estes Express: Silver Award. It's the sixth consecutive year Estes has been honored.

• Lake Erie Trucking: Bronze Award. It's the first time that Lake Erie Trucking has received an award.

The Logistics Plus manages nearly a quarter million freight shipments annually as a recognized top freight brokerage firm. LP delivers services through Logistics Plus proprietary eShipPlus™ and MyLogisticsPlus™ transportation management systems - online TMS platforms with built-in MyFreightTrends™ business intelligence dashboards. LP offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence, plus many other supply chain solutions.

Logistics Plus works with over 50 carriers to deliver LTL services in this concentrated transportation segment. Annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:

• Share of business volume and freight spend

• Service, claims, and billing performance

• Price competitiveness

• Customer service

• Account representation and partnership

• Sustainability and other intangibles

"In this, the eighth year of our annual LTL awards program, we proudly recognize six of our top partners for being the best-of-the-best among our pool of reputable carriers," said Scott Frederick, CMO and LTL Carrier Relations for Logistics Plus. "It was a difficult and competitive year, but Dayton, Pitt, Ward, RIST, Estes, and LET provided the best overall performance across most of our partnership ratings. I am especially proud of our two new, first-time award winners, Pitt Ohio and Lake Erie Trucking. Congratulations to all."



About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.