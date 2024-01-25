Western Pacific Storage Solutions welcomes new Regional Sales Manager

Los Angeles, January 25, 2024 To better support the Southeastern United States, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS, www.wpss.com) has added a strong material handling presence to the south of WPSS Regional Sales Manager, Bruce Marks. Robert “Bob” D’Amico, will be the new Southeastern Regional Sales Manager serving Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

During a recent interview, Bob told us just how ready he is for his new position. “Having sold WPSS products for the last 15+ years and being in the client role for much longer, the learning curve is minimal and I am ready to go.” Bob’s familiarity will definitely help WPSS reach clients by providing his deep understanding of the materials handling market. “I know what dealers are dealing with,” said Bob, “I’ve been through it.”

Joe Cascio, WPSS’ Senior VP of Sales, points out, “Bob’s industry knowledge and entrepreneurship aren’t the only things he’s bringing to Western Pacific. His business education has given him knowledge about how to operate effectively in a global economy that is useful to our customers. “

Bob started his journey into materials handling as an installer and warehouse manager for a dealership within Industrial Rack and Shelving Inc. His role emphasized department design and physical inventory for automotive dealers in Ohio and nearby states. He then moved onto another company that specialized in the same market and products, but also fabricated custom work platforms (mezzanines).

After a position with Central Business Group (now Patterson Pope), Bob sold ERP software systems while pursuing his Master’s in International Business with Baldwin Wallace College. But an opportunity in the shelving business called Bob, and he returned to buy Industrial Rack and Shelving Inc - the company where he started his materials handling career, later changing the name to RDT Concepts.

For over 20 years, Bob built the business nearly from the ground up, then in 2021, he sold RDT Concetps to Bruynzeel Storage Systems, a Dutch company looking for an entry into the US shelving market.

Bob’s experience with RDT Concepts is why he has an owner’s perspective and unique insight on building dealer networks over diverse territories. He’ll be able to apply that experience to WPSS’s Southeastern Territory, help WPSS dealers gain the edge they’re looking for.

CEO Tom Rogers states, ”The Southeastern Territory has a lot of potential; by splitting the territory, our customers will receive more concentrated effort.”

“I’m interested in being a valuable resource for clients,” said Bob. “It’s more difficult to get a new customer than keep an existing one.” For that, Bob knows that this kind of environment requires constant adaptation and change.

Bob’s experience in management transcends the shelving business. His 15+ year membership in the Lakewood Elks Lodge resulted in serving as Exalted Ruler for 2012-2013. His responsibilities included selling a property, developing a new facility, and managing a multi-million-dollar budget.

WPSS’ Senior VP of Sales Joe Cascio wrote, “Being lucky to work with an experienced sales manager like Bob Amico is another example of Western Pacific’s dedication to meeting client standards and satisfying customers across the US. We are pleased to have him as part of the Western Pacific team.” Bob will be based out of Atlanta, GA, and can be reached at 216. 544.8448 and rdamico@wpss.com.

ABOUT WPSS:

Over the past thirty-plus years, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (www.WPSS.com) has been serving the smartest links in the supply chain. They have experienced steady growth as a trusted supplier of industrial shelving, AMR shelving, stairs, work and conveyor platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations and automated warehouses. The company’s national operations in California and Kentucky, include manufacturing plants, and well-stocked distribution centers.