Western Pacific Storage Solutions enhances project management with new PMO Manager

Los Angeles, July 8, 2022 – Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com) has hired design engineer Brian Guerry as PMO Manager, bringing his strong product design, project management and customer interface background to Western Pacific.

With 10 years of working in the supply chain and material handling industry, Guerry brings robust experience in developing and improving processes, problem solving, gaining efficiencies, and raising the bar for project communications.



In his role as PMO Manager, Guerry is responsible for overseeing the project management team, and the design and implementation of new processes. “My role as PMO Manager is working with my project management team to successfully move projects from beginning to end – everything from design to operations to quality to installation,” he said. “We’re like the hub of the wheel at WPSS, connecting everyone throughout the organization to enhance productivity and efficiencies.”

Guerry says he is most excited about building communication pathways and enhancing teamwork and processes across all operational departments. “Along with my team, I look forward to raising the bar for project management involving every step between a signed P.O. through customer installation.”

Previously, Guerry worked at a leading supply chain company in Los Angeles as a Program Manager and Design Engineer, honing his skills as a manager of complex projects, product development and cross-functional project teams. He received a designer of the year award, secured six patents for his product designs, built strong process improvements and opened multiple new sales channels.

During his time there, he also had the opportunity to work with Chuck Johnson, now WPSS’ director of engineering, who recognized Guerry’s substantial skills and accomplishments as a project manager.

“Brian is an accomplished engineer and veteran project manager,” said Chuck Johnson, director of Engineering, WPSS. “That, combined with his innate cross-functional leadership ability, will undoubtedly accelerate WPSS forward in its mission to provide innovative engineered solutions and unparalleled customer service and quality.”

Guerry holds a BS, Mechanical Engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology and is currently working on his PMP Certification. Having gone through Toastmasters Communication Training, he is an engaging and astute communicator. While schooled as a mechanical engineer, he taps his creative brain as PMO Manager to solve challenges and create custom solutions that meet individual client’s needs. That creative process is also expressed in his personal interests, including playing the guitar and piano, singing, and cooking (he has become a master bread-maker in his off-time). Above all, his favorite pastime is spending time with wife Nicole and two-year-old son Luca.



ABOUT WPSS

Over the past thirty years, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (www.WPSS.com) has been serving the smartest links in the supply chain, emerging as one of the leaders in the Material Handling Industry. The company has experienced steady growth as a trusted supplier of industrial shelving, multi-level systems and work platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations, serving global supply chain and material handling customers. The company’s national operations are based in California, but the California location and the Kentucky facility include manufacturing plants, and two well-stocked distribution centers.

