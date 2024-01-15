Arcadia Launches Five Sites from Cold Start with Enhanced Client Billing from Open Sky Group

Raleigh, N.C. (January 15th, 2024) – Open Sky Group, a global leader in supply chain implementation solutions, was recently part of a three-vendor partnership enlisted by Atlanta-based Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics. The crucial partnership assisted in Arcadia’s launch of five national distribution facilities in 2023 Arcadia was established in 2021 to provide third-party handling, storage, distribution, and value-added services to food industry clients. Open Sky Group, a Blue Yonder Advanced Accredited WMS Partner, joined two other vendors in the implementation and integration of a Blue Yonder Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Open Sky Group implemented Enhanced Client Billing (ECB) microservice as part of the technology stack. ECB is a real-time cloud-based solution that integrates seamlessly with a WMS, or other event-based systems, to enable direct data extraction for accurate, automated, and up-to-date billing. ECB automatically arranges and stores billing events within the software, matching transactions to tasks performed and validating billing information, such as existing rates, expired rates, missing events, and other details without human intervention.

“We provide a ‘white glove’ support service as part of our Blue Yonder managed services offering,” said Open Sky Group Director Software Services, Jonathan Mitchell. “The service basically dedicates a specialized technician on call to support the client, assuring a smooth transition through go-live.”

In 2023, Arcadia was pleased begin operations after two years of planning with a goal to build a national US network of new, modern cold storage warehouses. Their ambitious plans have come to fruition by locating their initial facilities in Hazleton, PA; Fort Worth, TX; Phoenix, AZ; Atlanta, GA; and Reno, NV.

“Open Sky Group’s ECB solution was an easy choice,” said Arcadia Cold Chief Information Officer, Chris Lafaire, “as it plugs into the Blue Yonder WMS environment naturally and can be configured to match our prescribed billing requirements without a lot of specialized coding or modifications. Open Sky Group’s team acted as a partner in helping us define our billing process and getting our operations up to speed quickly.”

As part of Open Sky Group’s Kaleidoscope platform of solutions, incorporating AI and ML to enhance supply chain execution, ECB heads a list of other Kaleidoscope “lenses”. The lenses within Kaleidoscope include Supply Chain Portal, providing real-time visibility into operational systems; Supply Chain Insight, a self-serve dashboard for identifying trends and patterns; and SupplyChainChat, providing an enhanced natural language chat prompt experience for enterprise users and customers alike.

