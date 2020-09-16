Open Sky Group Previews Enhanced Client Billing Solution for 3PL Providers at CSCMP Edge 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (September 16, 2020) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, will debut and demonstrate its 2020 version of Enhanced Client Billing for third party (3PL) providers at CSCMP Edge 2020, a supply chain virtual conference and exhibition, held September 20-23, 2020.

Enhanced Client Billing (ECB), captures defined, billable events from warehouse management or other systems, assigns client-specific contractual billing rates and creates invoices to streamline the billing process and reduce billing errors commonly associated with manual data entry for 3PL providers. ECB captures missed revenue opportunities and provides a clear audit trail for invoice reconciliation with clients based on actual activities, or events, recorded in a system.

The ECB solution scales easily via the cloud, and can operate on multiple platforms at once, providing a single, standardized billing system that supports accurate, client-level, cost-to-serve metrics.

“With our deep experience providing WMS to 3PLs, we have seen many companies struggle with manual data entry, reconciliation challenges, billing omissions and ultimately lost revenues due to chargebacks and process inefficiencies. It’s a process that often requires a large staff to manage,” said Alan Prillaman, vice president, client services for Open Sky Group. “Our ECB 2020 release drastically reduces manual intervention, saving time and money and further enhances our clients’ ability to provide an excellent customer service experience, helping to build trust-based partnerships.”

To see the new 2020 version in action, please register for CSCMP Edge 2020 and look for the Innovation Stage Demo for Enhanced Client Billing for 3PLs. On Wednesday, September 23, there will be a dedicated session from Noon to 12:30 pm central time with live Q&A. CSCMP has been bringing together noteworthy industry speakers, supply chain decision-makers and future-forward supply chain management professionals for more than 50 years to share proven tools, strategies and stories. Visit www.CSCMP.org to learn more about CSCMP.

Open Sky Group, global specialists in WMS, Labor and TMS solutions upgrades and implementations, helps clients lower costs and risks and reduces time to implement with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach. A WMS accredited and gold implementation partner and reseller of Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management and transportation management, Open Sky Group strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

