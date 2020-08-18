Open Sky Group Meets “Need for Speed” on SupplyChainBrain’s 2020 “100 Great Supply Chain Partners” L

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 18, 2020) – Open Sky Group is pleased to announce that it was named to the “100 Great Supply Chain Partners” for 2020 by SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most influential supply chain management information resource. The listing marks the eighth consecutive year Open Sky Group was included on the list. Recipients of the honor are chosen for providing outstanding solutions and services, based on customer nominations of logistics, transportation, technology and supply chain management providers.

This year’s theme focused on “Meeting the Need for Speed,” emphasizing a provider’s ability to flexibly adapt in the face of rapidly accelerating e-commerce developments and ever-changing customer expectations. Candidates had to receive multiple nominations from customers and rank high in such areas as reliability, value, expertise, problem-solving skills and continuous improvement.

Among the customers nominating Open Sky Group, Scott Heldreth, VP of Supply Chain for SmithFoods, stated, “Open Sky Group takes a proactive stance in serving our needs, often anticipating ways to enhance our software and systems based on the close relationship we have with their team. Their teams are extremely responsive and use a streamlined approach to WMS implementations that reduced our implementation timeline. I know they serve many other clients, but they have a way of making us feel like we’re their only one.”

“We are humbled once again by this honor,” said Chad Kramlich, CRO for Open Sky Group. “Knowing what it takes to keep the standards high, especially in such a challenging economy, makes a statement about all those named on the list. Our hats go off to everyone who was included. We’re grateful to be part of the 2020 class.”

Open Sky Group, one of the first Blue Yonder WMS accredited partners, is also a gold implementation partner and reseller of Blue Yonder’s warehouse management, labor management and transportation management solutions. Blue Yonder was also listed on SupplyChainBrain’s “100 Great Supply Chain Partners” for 2020.

SupplyChainBrain has been publishing its list of “100 Great Supply Chain Partners” since 2002. “This year’s field of nominees was competitive and inspiring, coming from all sectors of supply chain management,” said Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain. “Open Sky Group should be proud to be named among the 100 Great!”

SupplyChainBrain’s complete list of recipients was published on August 3, 2020 and can be found on SupplyChainBrain.com.

SmithFoods is a privately owned beverage and food manufactured headquartered in Orrville, Ohio. Processing and distribution facilities are located in Orrville, Richmond, Indiana and Pacific, Missouri. A variety of dairy and plant-based products are marketed nationally and regionally through retail and foodservice channels under private label and SmithFoods owned brands.

SupplyChainBrain is a comprehensive supply chain management information resource and accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Open Sky Group, global specialists in WMS, Labor and TMS software upgrades and implementations, helps clients lower costs and risks and reduces time to implement with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach. A gold implementation partner and reseller of Blue Yonder warehouse, labor and transportation management solutions, Open Sky Group strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain software.

