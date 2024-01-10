Tompkins Solutions Names Quinntin Teeling Account Executive

Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Quinntin Teeling has joined the company as account executive. In this role, Teeling will be responsible for delivering tailored supply chain solutions that increase operational efficiency and return on investment.

With more than half a decade of material handling automation experience, Teeling has worked with major corporations including Amazon, Boeing, Starbucks, PepsiCo and TJX, among others. Prior to joining Tompkins, Teeling held management positions with Dematic, and also served as account manager for Pepperl+Fuchs.

“We are excited to welcome Quinntin to the Tompkins team,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “His successful track record of implementing large-scale enterprise solutions and cutting-edge automation technologies will be integral to the growth and success of both our clients and our organization.”

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.