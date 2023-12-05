Log-hub 3.5 update brings sophisticated network design optimization with a step wise cost function

If you are a professional in the supply chain industry, you are very much aware of how costs of renting the warehouse can vary depending on the amount of goods you plan to store. By introducing the stepwise cost function, you are now able to include different fixed and variable costs in your network design calculations depending on the weight or volume assigned to the warehouse. The result is a more precise and realistic determination of warehousing costs.

Furthermore, the stepwise cost function empowers professionals to optimize network design by identifying the optimal number and locations of warehouses, understanding how cost efficiencies can be achieved by centralizing or decentralizing warehousing structures or analyzing how variations in warehouse numbers and locations impact overall costs.



Co-CEO Jan Sigmund explains, “The idea to create the stepwise cost function was born from discussions and an input from one of our clients. We believe it is a valuable addition to our Network Design Plus app functionalities and we are very pleased to offer it to all our app users.”



Alongside the stepwise cost function, the new supply chain apps update release, Log-hub 3.5, introduces the Save in Platform and Scenario Comparison features for Milkrun Optimization Plus, Transport Optimization Plus and Last Mile apps.



The Save in Platform feature allows users to seamlessly save calculations from Excel-based supply chain apps directly on the Log-hub platform. By combining the robust, cloud-based capabilities of the Log-hub platform with the familiarity of Excel-based Supply Chain Apps, users can effortlessly pick up where they left off, collaborate with colleagues to gain deeper insights, and optimize their workflow efficiency.

The saved scenarios can be easily compared and analyzed side by side by using Log-hub’s Scenario Comparison feature that offers users deeper insights into supply chain planning and enables informed decision-making. As highlighted by Alexander Sigmund, CTO of Log-hub, "With Log-hub, users can optimize their supply chain operations by evaluating the impact of different strategies."

Moreover, the Scenario Comparison feature extends its capabilities to dashboards for the Centre of Gravity app, enabling users to compare key metrics such as the number of centers, customers, scenario costs, and savings of various scenarios in a single dashboard. This enhancement, inclusive of input and output data, provides greater transparency and enhances overall decision-making efficiency.

The Log-hub 3.5 update exemplifies the company commitment to continuously deliver and empower businesses of all sizes to make data-driven decisions, foster collaborative environments, and scale their operations efficiently.

To read more about these and other new functionalities from the Log-hub 3.5 update release, visit the Log-hub website.

Learn more about Scenario Comparison feature.





About

Log-hub AG is a Swiss based supply chain technology innovator that helps companies worldwide optimize their supply chains through Supply Chain Apps, Data Analytics and AI Consulting and Shared Service Centre services.

Log-hub offers the portfolio of 30+ AI-powered supply chain apps for end-to-end supply chain optimization for logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consultancy businesses. The Supply Chain apps provide a straightforward and intuitive workflow, advanced visualization, help to achieve cost savings, and eliminate hidden inefficiencies in a supply chain network.

Through Data Analytics and AI Consulting as well as Shared Service Center services, Log-hub helps companies solve complex projects and create business value with data, advanced analytics, and AI solutions.

For more information about Log-hub, visit the company's website or contact them directly:

Log-hub AG

Schwandweg 5, Schindellegi, Switzerland 8834

support@log-hub.com

www.log-hub.com

