OmniTRAX Brings its Rail-Ready Sites Program to the Greater Savannah Area with Support of Effingham

DENVER & EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA - OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and an affiliate of The Broe Group, is launching its Rail-Ready Sites program at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub in coordination with the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA). The Rail-Ready Sites program connects customers looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX is working with the ECIDA and brokerage firm Colliers International to market and develop more than a dozen sites in Savannah Gateway, ranging from 60 to more than 200 acres. Located near the Port of Savannah and with direct access to CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads, these sites are ideal locations for plastics, aerospace, automotive and advanced industrial manufacturing, as well as logistics and distribution centers. To review the sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“With great domestic and international logistics capabilities, the Savannah market is increasingly appealing to a wide variety of companies. Our Rail-Ready Sites program makes site selection at Savannah Gateway easier by providing detailed information on available properties, which will lead to a successful project location,” said Justin Strickland, Director, Economic Development at OmniTRAX.

The state of Georgia is well known for being business friendly and the Effingham County-Savannah area has attracted numerous national and international companies, including A&R Logistics, which is opening a state-of-the-art distribution hub in Savannah Gateway this fall.

“We have a robust workforce in the Savannah region, with a high concentration of military veterans and the cost of living here is very competitive. Add the proximity to the Port of Savannah, direct access to the two Class 1 railroads, first class highways and the positive attitude of our local and state governments, and Savannah Gateway is the ideal location to site just about any manufacturing facility or logistics hub,” said Brandt Herndon, CEO of Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.

Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub is a 2,700 acre master-planned, Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development-certified development. OmniTRAX is in the process of constructing an industrial switcher to connect the sites in the industrial park and logistics hub to on-property Class 1 railroads that serve the East Coast.

“OmniTRAX, Broe and our partners bring wide-ranging expertise in railroading, real estate, engineering and government relations to help customers with every aspect of their project. With the first major facility opening in Savannah Gateway this fall, we expect several leading companies to join them and enjoy the benefits of the region,” said Reagan Shanley, Executive Vice President, Broe Real Estate Group.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Effingham County Industrial Development Authority (ECIDA)

The Effingham County Industrial Development Authority is tasked with promoting positive economic growth in the community. To that end, the ECIDA pursues efforts and initiatives related to industrial recruitment and retention, to include the development of industrial parks, supporting educational and workforce development programs, and partnering with other public and private entities to better position Effingham County for prosperity.