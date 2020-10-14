La-Z-Boy Chooses AIMMS Network Design to Drive Continuous Supply Chain Optimization

Bellevue, Washington October 14, 2020 – AIMMS is proud to announce that La-Z-Boy has chosen AIMMS Network Design to further optimize its supply chain and position the company for long-term growth. La-Z-Boy chose AIMMS Network Design for its built-in scenario modeling capability, ease of use and overall speed to achieving results. La-Z-Boy was able to start using the Network Design App quickly, without the long learning curve that is typically needed when embracing network optimization technology. The organization welcomed the ability to quickly get powerful insights and new levels of visibility.

AIMMS helps manufacturing companies around the world optimize supply chain planning decisions in an accessible, intuitive way. The software taps into powerful prescriptive analytics that helps companies anticipate what is likely to happen, assess possible scenarios and provide an optimal recommended action. This makes it easier for supply chain professionals to test hypotheses, understand trade-offs and proactively optimize their supply chain networks armed with quantifiable data supporting key decisions.

”We chose AIMMS because its app wraps a state-of-the-art solver engine in an easy-to-use data interface with strong scenario modeling and results visualization tools. This enables us to quickly evaluate various scenarios that drive supply chain efficiency and customer satisfaction. The system allowed us to be up and running very quickly and AIMMS’ partnership and support throughout the on-boarding process has been outstanding,” said La-Z-Boy VP of Transformation, Chris Furlong.

“We are thrilled that La-Z-Boy has chosen AIMMS to be its co-pilot for supply chain network design decisions,” said AIMMS VP North America, Chris Gordon. “We look forward to helping the company navigate today’s uncertain environment and build even more supply chain resilience for the future.”

About La‑Z‑Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Wholesale segment includes the company’s upholstery companies, England and La-Z-Boy, and the company’s casegoods companies, American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 159 of the 354 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 354 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 561 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol LZB. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

About AIMMS

AIMMS is a forward-thinking software provider democratizing the use of supply chain planning tools so everyone is self-enabled to make better decisions. Our mission is to bring the benefits of prescriptive analytics and scenario modeling to supply chain and analytics professionals by making it easier and more enjoyable to uncover insights and evaluate scenarios leading to less waste, higher productivity, better results, happy customers and enduring organizations.

Visit www.aimms.com to learn more.