The Season of Giving is Year-Round for ORBIS; Organization Gives Back to Local Communities

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — November 28, 2023 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, and its facilities spanning across the world, demonstrated its pledge to give back to local communities and charitable organizations in 2023. From hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s summer event at its global headquarters in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to gifting charitable donations and sponsoring events with impactful organizations such as local police departments, humane societies, veterans’ groups and more, the ORBIS team supported a number of charitable causes.

As a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, which was founded in 1849, ORBIS has a rich history in packaging – and giving back to support the local communities in which it operates. With funding made available through the Menasha Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of ORBIS’ parent company, each ORBIS facility has a team that collaborates with nonprofits, coordinates fundraisers and provides volunteers in the local area.

“Every year, the ORBIS Community Action team hosts a Giving Reception to celebrate the services nonprofit organizations provide to our communities. Approximately 50 organizations and 80 individuals attended this year’s event,” said Jo Anne Behling, Community Action Team leader at ORBIS Corporation’s Oconomowoc headquarters. “In addition to the donations we make, we work with our nonprofit partners to provide volunteers to help support their great work. I am honored to be a part of the Community Action Team.”

ORBIS team members are dedicated to giving back to organizations that are working to make the world a better place for individuals and families in need.

“At ORBIS, we firmly believe in making a positive impact in our communities. We aspire to make a difference, enrich lives, foster growth and build a legacy that extends into the community,” said Norm Kukuk, president of ORBIS Corporation. “There is such warmth and kindness that emanates from our beneficiaries; we are grateful to help, and it is an honor to give back to those in need to support their missions.”

ORBIS supports a wide variety of organizations throughout southeastern Wisconsin. These organizations are focused on safe and healthy citizens, community betterment, education and environmental sustainability. In addition to financial donations made possible by the Menasha Corporation Foundation, ORBIS was also able to help in additional ways throughout 2023. Here are some highlights from special events where ORBIS impacted the local community:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Summer Employee Event – Held at the ORBIS Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, location, this event raised nearly $5,000 in 2023 in support of the Alzheimer’s Association. Activities included lunch, an auction and dunk tank contest, with all proceeds benefiting the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Shorehaven Memory Care provided resources to employees, and fellow ORBIS employee, Linda Patel and her dog, Louie, were on-site as well. Linda and Louie serve as a volunteer therapy team in the memory care unit at Shorehaven Memory Hospital. ORBIS teams were organized in both Waukesha and Madison, Wisconsin.

Bread & Roses – ORBIS employees volunteer and donate food two to three times a year at Bread & Roses, helping to provide meals to those in need. During each event, up to 250 dinners are packaged and served for takeout for families in need.

Make-A-Wish America Gold Star Donation – As part of ORBIS’ Make-a-Wish America Gold Star donation in 2023, the organization and team made a wish come true for a 16-year-old boy from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, who is living with a nervous system disease. With an MLB-wish theme, ORBIS hosted a wish party in late October. The Milwaukee Brewers “pitched” in as well, donating ice cream helmets and other gifts as part of his wish.

ORBIS Christmas Family Fundraiser – Supporting 30 children in Wisconsin’s Waukesha and Jefferson counties each year, the ORBIS Christmas Family Fundraiser is brought to life as employees fulfill children’s wish lists. These gifts are purchased, wrapped and delivered before Christmas – making the holidays brighter for families in need. Generosity runs deep within ORBIS; the Christmas Family Fundraiser is fully funded by ORBIS employees.

Blessings in a Backpack – For 10 years, ORBIS has supported the Waukesha County Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack. In 2023, about 30 children attending Magee Elementary School in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin, received backpacks filled with nutritious food for each weekend for the entire school year, with support from ORBIS. ORBIS volunteers participate in bag fills and distribution.

Rainbow Hospice Care – ORBIS organized a brat fry and donated all proceeds to Rainbow Hospice Care, a local nonprofit providing supportive care management, hospice care, community bereavement support and community health ministry.

Police Competition – Now in its third year, the police competition is among three local police departments that compete to be the first to push a squad car to the finish line. In 2023, the Watertown Police Department came in first, Oconomowoc Police Department took 2nd and the Summit Police Department earned 3rd place, with each awarded funds to support their departments.

Heroes for Heroes – Heroes for Heroes is a nonprofit advocating for PTSD awareness and support, fundraising for service dogs, and promoting more opportunities for veterans. At its annual summer event to raise money for a local veteran’s service dog, ORBIS employees volunteered their time to support the event.

The River Food Pantry – ORBIS volunteers packed lunches and distributed to clients of the River Food Pantry. The River Food Pantry is south-central Wisconsin’s busiest food pantry, providing services that include free groceries and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery, online grocery orders, mobile meals and emergency food lockers.