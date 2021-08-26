ORBIS Supports Local Community Through Charitable Efforts

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, sponsored the inaugural Good Days for Kids golf outing that raised $191,300 for Children’s Wisconsin, the region’s only independent healthcare system dedicated to the health and well-being of children. In addition to the green fee, participants had the opportunity to donate through a silent auction. The event was held at The Legend at Merrill Hills golf course in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.



“ORBIS is proud to support our community and the essential services Children’s Wisconsin provides to keep our kids healthy,” said Bill Ash, ORBIS Corporation president. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that Children’s Wisconsin will make on families in the community.”



The money raised from the Good Days for Kids golf event will help Children’s Wisconsin fund research programs, provide critical care and support community initiatives.



Thanks to the support of companies like ORBIS, we are able to provide critical care and wraparound services to children and families in need,” said Dr. Tara Petersen, Attending Physician, Division of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and the Medical Director for the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Laboratory at Children’s Wisconsin. “We are so grateful to have a strong partner like ORBIS, who cares about our mission at the local level.”



ORBIS also recently recognized 40 local non-profit organizations with charitable donations at its annual community giving reception. More than 80 people gathered to accept donations on behalf of organizations, including NAMI, Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, Oconomowoc Food Pantry, Blessings in a Backpack Waukesha County and more.



With funding made available through the Menasha Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of ORBIS’ parent company, each ORBIS facility has a Community Action Team that hosts fundraisers and provides volunteers in the local area The team at ORBIS’ headquarters in Oconomowoc supports organizations across southeastern Wisconsin and coordinated this giving reception.



“It’s important for ORBIS to support and bring awareness to the local organizations that are making an impact in our communities,” said Andrea Schwartzmiller, Community Action Team chairperson. “Seeing the gratitude that stems from our beneficiaries is so rewarding, and I’m proud to lead our team of humbled ORBIS employees in their efforts to give back to the community.”