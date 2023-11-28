Tompkins Solutions Names Carmen Zinner Account Executive

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, today announced that Carmen Zinner has joined the company as account executive. In this role, Zinner will be responsible for collaborating with the leadership team to conceptualize and deliver customized, data-driven supply chain solutions.

Zinner brings more than 25 years of management experience to Tompkins, along with a deep expertise in supply chain operations, IT and engineering. Prior to joining Tompkins, Zinner held several senior management positions with adidas, where she led large-scale design, implementation and material handling equipment and automation projects for fulfillment and distribution centers worldwide.

“Carmen’s extensive background in distribution and fulfillment operations make her a perfect complement to our team and an invaluable resource for our clients,” said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. “We are thrilled to have her join Tompkins and enable us to help even more companies overcome complex supply chain challenges and achieve profitable growth.”

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at info@tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tompkinsinc.com.