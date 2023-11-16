A new solution is here to help elevate your parcel shipping processes: Weigh-n-Dimension Systems from Rice Lake Weighing Systems. Weigh-n-Dimension Systems pair an iDimension® Plus static dimensioner with a BenchPro™ digital shipping scale to capture complete Legal for Trade weights and dimensions in one easy step.

Weigh-n-Dimension Systems are available in four different packages with a range of features to fit the needs of any shipping department or mailroom. Each package includes an iDimension Plus with 1.5-meter pole assembly and a BenchPro with 150-pound capacity. Additional features include a high-resolution 4K camera and a shipping software connection kit that includes a bar code scanner, four-port USB hub and computer connection cables. The shipping software connection kit allows the iDimension Plus to connect directly to a PC using shipping software such as UPS WorldShip® and FedEx Ship Manager.

The iDimension Plus can be assembled in 30 minutes or less and captures measurements in just 0.2 seconds. The iDimension Plus can also capture measurements of opaque objects and ensures accurate measurements of any object without special placement in the dimensioning zone. The BenchPro digital shipping scale is a durable solution with a large LCD display protected by heavy-duty tempered glass.

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in weighing and measurement solutions. With a focus on innovative, quality products and legendary customer service, Rice Lake provides solutions for your business. From the industry’s largest selection to an infinite array of customized systems, Rice Lake can meet any requirement.