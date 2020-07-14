Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Rice Lake’s New iDimension® PWD for Palletized Shipment

July 14, 2020
Rice Lake, Wis.—Rice Lake Weighing Systems is excited to introduce the latest in our line of dimensioning systems, the iDimension® PWD. The iDimension PWD dimensioner and scale system provides shippers with the dimensions and weight of palletized shipments in less than 2 seconds, allowing users to identify the correct freight class, reducing the risk of non-compliance fees from carriers.

Pallets or parcels as large as 6-feet cubed and as small as 6-inches can all be accurately measured with the iDimension PWD. Network integration is easy with the iDimension PWD, allowing users to transfer images, dimensions and weight information to a computer on the same network, simplifying any potential claims processes.

The iDimension PWD features a 5,000-pound capacity floor scale with a 5-foot by 5-foot platform to accurately weigh pallets. Built-in bumper guards protect the scale from forklift traffic during dimensioning processes.

To learn more about the iDimension PWD and all of Rice Lake’s dimensioning systems, visit www.ricelake.com/idimension

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a family-owned, ISO 9001 certified corporation, and has been manufacturing and distributing weight-related products and supplies since 1946. Today, Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in measurement and automated process control.

