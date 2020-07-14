Rice Lake’s New iDimension® PWD for Palletized Shipment

Rice Lake, Wis.—Rice Lake Weighing Systems is excited to introduce the latest in our line of dimensioning systems, the iDimension® PWD. The iDimension PWD dimensioner and scale system provides shippers with the dimensions and weight of palletized shipments in less than 2 seconds, allowing users to identify the correct freight class, reducing the risk of non-compliance fees from carriers.

Pallets or parcels as large as 6-feet cubed and as small as 6-inches can all be accurately measured with the iDimension PWD. Network integration is easy with the iDimension PWD, allowing users to transfer images, dimensions and weight information to a computer on the same network, simplifying any potential claims processes.

The iDimension PWD features a 5,000-pound capacity floor scale with a 5-foot by 5-foot platform to accurately weigh pallets. Built-in bumper guards protect the scale from forklift traffic during dimensioning processes.

To learn more about the iDimension PWD and all of Rice Lake’s dimensioning systems, visit www.ricelake.com/idimension

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a family-owned, ISO 9001 certified corporation, and has been manufacturing and distributing weight-related products and supplies since 1946. Today, Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in measurement and automated process control.