Banyan Technology Expands North American Shipping Footprint

CLEVELAND, OH (November 7, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has completed its LIVE Connect® integration for enhancing intra-Mexico and cross-border shipping, expanding the company’s North American footprint.

“We are excited to announce this new integration with Arc Freight Services that enhances our current North American shipping services and simplifies the process of shipping across borders,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our clients will be able to leverage expanded market coverage with established U.S.- and Mexico-based Carriers and freight brokers to maximize the visibility of their intra-Mexico and cross-border shipments.”

To help clients mitigate the complexities of nearshoring and intra-Mexico shipping, Banyan has simplified rating, dispatching, tracking, and documenting with reliable Carrier connections.

“ARC Freight Services de Mexico, SA de CV, a Mexican corporation, is well-equipped to assist Banyan's clients in navigating the intricacies of intra- and cross-border shipping,” said Dan Contreras, President and CEO of ARC Freight Services. “Our collaboration with Banyan integrates the essential resources necessary for the efficient execution of shipments to and from Mexico, leveraging the valuable functionalities provided by their LIVE Connect software.”

Clients can also store and pre-populate customs information to reduce errors and delays while streamlining freight pricing with built-in currency conversion that’s updated daily in LIVE Connect.

“The partnership with Banyan and ARC has helped us gain new business from companies seeking cross-border shipping, in addition to domestic services,” said Tony Sneed, Managing Partner for Transportation Management Co-Op. “We’ve been able to streamline our processes and offer customers reliable carrier connections throughout Mexico.”

Expanding on Banyan’s position as a one-stop shop for all OTR shipping, this enhancement eliminates the uncertainty of cross-border shipping and simplifies complex nearshoring procedures. Clients also gain more visibility into customs border status and can create multi-leg, cross-border shipments with multiple Carriers from a single screen in LIVE Connect.

