Rocrich AGV Solutions launches as joint venture of Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

German intralogistics solution provider Jungheinrich and forklift giant Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas today said their planned joint venture called Rocrich AGV Solutions is now in operation as a vendor of mobile automation solutions, from standard to special purpose automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated forklifts.

The two partners announced plans for the new company in June, saying the name “Rocrich” would combine both the brand names and the product catalogs of the Rocla and Jungheinrich.



The firm will be located at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ headquarters in Houston, with an additional office in Marengo, Illinois. Following its ramp-up this month, Rocrich anticipates adding “significant increases in employees” across sales, commissioning, installation, and aftersales to further enhance the workforce and meet the growing demands of operation.

“Today marks an exciting achievement as our strategic vision becomes a reality, launching Rocrich into its operational journey,” Brian Spradlin, president of Rocrich, said in a release. “This moment highlights our dedication and drive to reshape the material handling industry through innovative mobile automation solutions.”











