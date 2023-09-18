Rocrich AGV Solutions launches as joint venture of Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Firm plans to add “significant increases in employees” across sales, commissioning, installation, and aftersales

rocrich Screen Shot 2023-09-18 at 2.48.57 PM.png
September 18, 2023
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

German intralogistics solution provider Jungheinrich and forklift giant Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas today said their planned joint venture called Rocrich AGV Solutions is now in operation as a vendor of mobile automation solutions, from standard to special purpose automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated forklifts.

The two partners announced plans for the new company in June, saying the name “Rocrich” would combine both the brand names and the product catalogs of the Rocla and Jungheinrich.
 
The firm will be located at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ headquarters in Houston, with an additional office in Marengo, Illinois. Following its ramp-up this month, Rocrich anticipates adding “significant increases in employees” across sales, commissioning, installation, and aftersales to further enhance the workforce and meet the growing demands of operation.

“Today marks an exciting achievement as our strategic vision becomes a reality, launching Rocrich into its operational journey,” Brian Spradlin, president of Rocrich, said in a release. “This moment highlights our dedication and drive to reshape the material handling industry through innovative mobile automation solutions.”
 
 
 
 
 
 

Material Handling Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems Lift Trucks, Personnel & Burden Carriers
KEYWORDS Jungheinrich Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Rocrich

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    ATA honors truck technicians’ contributions

    Badger Technologies upgrades rolling grocery store bots

    Trucking parts and labor expenses dropped in second quarter

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing