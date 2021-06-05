Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. “Safety Every Day” Commitment: Reinforcing the Importance of Forklift Operator Training and Certification

For National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, is partnering with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to help raise awareness of forklift safety as part of its ongoing “Safety Every Day” commitment, which provides helpful resources on available training and safety tips.
We offer helpful resources such as the Forklift Certification Guide and FAQs that can provide guidance and answers frequently asked questions for those seeking forklift certification, including available training options, the basic legal requirements, and more. Visit Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ operator training website page for more information.
Contributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
