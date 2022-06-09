Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas’ “Safety Drives Us” Pledge: Driving the Importance of Forklift Operator Training and Certification

Sponsored by:





Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a leading North American provider and manufacturer of innovative automation and material handling fleet solutions, knows that the welfare of forklift operators is a top priority. For National Forklift Safety Day, Logisnext is teaming up with the industry to raise awareness of safety practices, proper training, and certification through their “Safety Drives Us” campaign.

Sign the Pledge

As part of the campaign, and to show commitment to safer forklift operations, Logisnext and its family of brands ̶ Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® forklifts, and Rocla AGV Solutions ̶ are asking their employees, dealers, and customers and their forklift operators to sign a safety pledge. Once the pledge is signed, individuals can then download National Forklift Safety Day materials, including safety training posters and checklists to be used in the workspace as ongoing safety reminders.

Additionally, for every pledge received from June 14 – 30, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas will give back to the local Habitat for Humanity to help aid in their vision to help everyone have a safe and decent place to live. This year’s goal is to collect 3,000 pledges by June 30, 2022; in exchange, the company will make a $5,000 contribution toward forklift certification and safety gear for Habitat’s employees and volunteers.

Why Safety Drives Us

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that, on average, 34,900 serious injuries and 85 fatal forklift-related accidents happen per year. These common accidents include forklifts tipping over, items falling off the forks, or pedestrian injuries.

With 855,900 forklifts operated daily within the United States, upholding high safety standards and placing utmost importance on how training is conducted could reduce work-related accidents.

The Benefits of Certification

OSHA reports that operator recertification reduces accident rates by 25–30%.

According to OSHA, proper training and more stringent enforcement of safety policies could prevent about 70% of forklift accidents.

Regular inspections of equipment can help reduce accidents and increase the life of a lift truck.

Proper training of forklift operators can lead to increased productivity.

Providing regular training signals to employees that their employer cares about their well-being, which can increase morale.

How to Stay Safe

In addition to signing the pledge, start with formal instruction on forklift inspection, maintenance, and safe operation. This essential training can be administered through lectures, online training videos, written materials, and study guides.

OSHA also requires practical, or “hands-on,” training. Trainees must successfully demonstrate the safe operation of a lift truck according to guidelines. Administrators must have the proper knowledge, certification, and experience to train forklift operators.

After completion of the first two steps, there must be an evaluation of operator performance in their specific workplace. This helps to ensure that operators are trained and certified to handle the complexities of their daily work environment. Training must meet OSHA 1910.178 standards and cover forklift workplace-related topics.

Resources for More Information

Contributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas