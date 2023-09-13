Logistics gives back: September 2023

Material handling equipment supplier Carolina Handling has donated a Raymond forklift to the Georgia-based nonprofit Truckers Safety, Support & Supply Fleet Inc. The charity will use the vehicle to unload truckloads of supplies donated to assist low-income families in South Fulton county. Truckers Safety, Support & Supply Fleet provides food and clothing for the homeless, as well as education and mental health services for children and adults.

Class 8 truck lessor Fleet Advantage and its Kids Around the Corner (KATC) foundation have joined forces to commemorate “Christmas in July,” a new charitable campaign aimed at giving back to the communities where the company’s clients and employees live and work. An extension of KATC’s longstanding “12 Days of Christmas” December campaign, “Christmas in July” raises funds for local charities and provides volunteer services for those in need.

Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT), a manufacturer of corrugated moving containers, conducted a grassroots fundraising program for the Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation from Memorial Day until the 4th of July. During that period, PACT pledged $10 for every LiftVan moving and shipping container purchased to benefit the T2T Foundation. In July, the company presented a $7,200 check to the charity, which supports American military veterans and first responders, especially those involved with the 9/11 NYC tragedy.

The Trucking Cares Foundation, the trucking industry’s charitable arm, has donated $25,000 to Virginia Task Force-1, an elite disaster-response team that includes emergency managers and planners, physicians, and paramedics. The foundation has also donated $25,000 to Voices for Awareness, a national organization that works to raise awareness of the dangers of illicit fentanyl in the U.S.



