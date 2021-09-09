Logistics gives back: September 2021

Canadian Pacific (CP) has pledged $1 million to support wildfire recovery efforts in Lytton, British Columbia. Beyond the direct monetary donations, the railroad has also offered to work with regional agencies to provide resources and logistics support for the development of temporary housing for families that have been displaced.
Global transportation service provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has signed on for a fifth year as a multimarket St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its mission to end childhood cancer. Throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, teammates across AIT’s global network aim to raise at least $30,000—an amount the company has pledged to match—by participating in walk/run events.
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) will provide financial assistance to 57 undergraduate college students with ties to the trucking industry for the 2021–2022 academic school year—the most recipients in its 48-year history. Students will receive scholarships ranging from $2,725 to $6,250, from a total pool of $163,775.
Crowley Cares, the charitable arm of logistics, marine, and energy solutions provider Crowley Maritime Corp., has donated $25,000 to provide groceries for military families facing food insecurity in Jacksonville, Florida. Jacksonville is home to Crowley’s corporate headquarters.