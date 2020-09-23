Logistics gives back: September 2020

Supply chain management and logistics service provider Penske Logistics has donated its services to transport $3 million worth of clothing donated by Old Navy to Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit that provides basic necessities to children living in poverty. During June and July, Penske picked up 600,000 units of clothing from Old Navy DCs and retail stores and delivered them to members of the charity’s national network.
Pilot Co., a fuel supplier and operator of travel centers in North America, organized an in-store “round up your purchase” campaign this summer to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign ran for two weeks in July and supported the organization’s ongoing efforts to serve kids, families, and communities in need, especially those affected by Covid-19.
With the demand for aid from food pantries spiking, the gift of a trailer refrigeration unit from Carrier Transicold (top photo) is helping the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the anchor of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, deliver fresh food to people in need throughout the 20-county region served by the collective.
Chicago-based transportation management company AIT Worldwide Logistics has committed to its fourth year as a St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its mission to end childhood cancer. During September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, AIT’s national team aims to raise at least $30,000 through more than 20 scheduled walk/run events, many of which will be held virtually, and other activities. The company has pledged to match all funds raised by employees.
Employees from freight forwarder Maurice Ward Group’s (MWG) offices around the world have pulled together to support front-line workers during the Covid-19 crisis. Among other initiatives, the MWG team in Plzeň, Czech Republic, collaborated with local trucker Pilsco s.r.o. to collect and distribute KN95 masks, protective clothing and glasses, and disinfectant to hospitals and other medical facilities, while MWG technical teams put their 3D printers to work to make face shields for firemen. The company also donated 70,000 KN95 respirators to hospitals and medical professionals in the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Sweden.