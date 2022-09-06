Logistics gives back: September 2022

Houston-based material handling equipment manufacturer Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas donated $5,000 to Houston Habitat for Humanity in honor of National Forklift Safety Day. The funds, which were raised through Logisnext’s #SafetyDrivesUs pledge campaign, will go toward forklift certification training and safety gear for Habitat’s employees and volunteers.
To commemorate its 90th anniversary, supply chain solutions provider NFI donated $90,000 to a variety of organizations within the communities it serves. NFI invited employees to choose 10 charities in its major hub cities to receive $9,000 each—for a total gift of $90,000. The recipients included children’s hospitals, cancer foundations, and social services organizations.
Systems integrator and automated solutions designer Dematic has awarded two $5,000 scholarships and five additional $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing careers in STEM-related industries. The scholarship program is a continuation of Dematic’s longstanding partnership with the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education non-profit FIRST, which aims to encourage student interest in science and robotics, and prepare them for careers in advanced technology.
Transportation and logistics giant FedEx Corp. and humanitarian organization Direct Relief continue to support relief efforts for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. In late June, FedEx Express safely delivered 52 tons of critical medical aid to Poland from the U.S. via a FedEx humanitarian relief flight. This follows FedEx and Direct Relief’s first charter flight in aid of Ukrainian refugees in March.