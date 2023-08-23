Banyan Technology Enhances Truckload Offering with Predictive Pricing from Greenscreens.ai

CLEVELAND, OH (August 23, 2023) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has partnered with Greenscreens.ai to enhance its Truckload shipping offering to include predictive AI pricing.

“I am excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Greenscreens.ai to further enhance our Truckload rating capabilities for clients,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “With AI taking on a prominent role in the future of shipping, we believe this partnership presents a strategic advantage to Banyan Clients who rate and execute Truckload shipments through our LIVE Connect® platform.”

The Truckload AI feature in Banyan’s LIVE Connect software offers 3PL clients access to predictive Truckload pricing based on aggregated market data, transaction history, and more through an integration with Greenscreens.ai.

Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights, analyzes historical pricing information in relation to real-time market conditions to determine a spot rate that is two-to-three times more accurate than traditional pricing methods.

Expanding on its position as a one-stop shop for all OTR shipping, Banyan’s enhanced Truckload AI service helps 3PLs leverage predictive spot rate pricing to protect their bottom line while increasing operational efficiency.

“Our solution combines the power of aggregated market and broker data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver dynamic freight market pricing specific to a 3PL’s individual buying and selling behavior,” said Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Greenscreens.ai. “We are able to easily integrate into the 3PL’s existing systems without having to replace the technology they have grown accustomed to using.”

Salvucci-Favier will serve as the keynote speaker at Connect 2023, Banyan’s 2nd Annual Users Conference, that will take place September 13-15th at the Cleveland Hilton Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio. Greenscreens.ai will also be leading an intensive Truckload AI Workshop and participate in a series of roundtable meetings and vendor exhibits.

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Truckload (TL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information help drive greater operational efficiencies and create significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Greenscreens.ai:

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers freight market pricing intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and your own data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior.

