AscendTMS Embeds DAT’s Predictive & Historical Truckload Pricing Tools Into TMS Software Platform

Tampa, FL, December 22, 2020 – InMotion Global, Inc. today announced it has embedded DAT’s market leading RateView pricing tools within AscendTMS, the world’s most popular TMS software. AscendTMS users can now use RateView’s predictive and historical pricing tools directly within AscendTMS to optimize profits and minimize costs on any individual load or lane, using near real-time pricing data.

“Industry professionals simply cannot afford to leave money on the table when negotiating either spot rates or contract rates,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of AscendTMS. “DAT’s powerful RateView pricing tools are proven, accurate, and instill immense confidence with AscendTMS users.”

The AscendTMS integration of RateView includes DAT’s latest announcement of providing three-day average lane rates, thus setting a new industry standard in truckload price analysis and forecasting.

In a market defined by unprecedented volatility, having average rates based on the previous three days of actual freight bills provides the industry with closer to real-time data than any other benchmark in the industry. While a weekly average is a great guide for pricing, some markets move faster than seven-day rates can capture.

RateView was established in 2010 and today is the industry standard for freight rate data. It converts hundreds of billions of dollars in completed freight transactions into the most up-to-date insights and intelligence available for carriers, brokers, and shippers across more than 65,000 lanes.

Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics said, “DAT’s historical and predictive rates are the most accurate in the industry because they’re derived from the most accurate and up to date rate data available. Embedding RateView within AscendTMS gives their users, whether they’re carriers, brokers, 3PL’s or shippers, a clear competitive advantage when it comes to minimizing costs and maximizing profits on every single load they move.”

To learn more about this solution go to https://inmotionglobal.com/features/dat