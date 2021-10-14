Banyan Technology Enhances API Connectivity Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (October 4, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is announcing the launch of two new tools, QuickShip and the Load Import Tool, designed to help manage freight spend for inbound and outbound shipping and expedite data entry within LIVE Connect™, Banyan’s exclusive data connectivity platform.

“We’re excited to continue to innovate and enhance our technology solution to help clients more easily reduce their freight costs during this time of tumultuous freight pricing,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan.

QuickShip streamlines data entry in as few as 5 data points expediting the process clients utilize to drive a rate and book a transaction. This new tool will help Banyan customers steer efficiencies and better manage freight costs by allowing clients’ suppliers and other decentralized users to ensure their contracted carriers are utilized in the most efficient manner.

By collaborating with clients, Banyan has created a self-serve resource that will help them better manage the ever-changing freight procurement landscape and put them in a better position to manage rising freight costs. Clients involved in the beta testing of this product experienced a savings of greater than 10% using this tool.

The Load Import Tool gives clients the ability to upload individual or large load batches directly into the system utilizing a proprietary client-facing tool that provides easy import and status control.

“Both QuickShip and the Load Import Tool are examples of Banyan’s ‘client-centric’ approach to business. We collaborated with our top customers to identify their key challenges and worked together to provide solution that reduces current freight spend,” said Smith. “We will continue to innovate and ensure we are delivering the best solutions from the best people for our clients.”

