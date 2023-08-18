DB Schenker Releases Americas Logistics Video Series Featuring Port of Montreal as a European & Asia

As one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, DB Schenker recently released an acclaimed video series focused on key logistics gateways in the Americas. Through a series of five short videos, the global organization shines a spotlight on the Port of Montreal in Quebec, Canada, the largest port in Eastern Canada.

Hosted by DB Schenker, the Q&A sessions feature Paul Bird and Guillaume Brossard and Daniel Dagenais of Port of Montreal. Together, they discuss the current challenges ports across the globe are facing and what measures they’re taking to combat them in the region. And, the strategies and actions they and are committed to remain the resilient and congestion-free port it is renowned for.

From the international perspective, Susanne Aschi, Silvia Costantini, and Chloe Adams discuss their roles as Consul generals and how they’re connecting the Port of Montreal to their home countries of Germany, Italy and the UK. In addition, Yves Lapere, the Economic and Commercial Attache, Mission of Flanders gave a Belgium based perspective.

Connected to more than 140 countries in the world, the Port of Montreal is the largest port in Eastern Canada. The diversified port handles all types of cargo, with dry bulk, liquid bulk and containers being the largest sectors. The expansive facility handles all types of goods and works in many industries. The port welcomes more than 2,000 ships per year, 2,500 trucks per day, 60 to 80 trains per week, and 50,000 cruise passengers and cruise members across 13 cruise lines.

All the major global shipping lines offer their services at the Port of Montreal, with services with Northern Europe, the Mediterranean connecting the Middle East, Asia and other global markets. The port is connected to two Class 1 railways in Canada, the Canadian National and the CPKC, offering its partners reliability, fluidity and optionality.

Often referred to as the “economic engine of Greater Montreal,” the vibrant port is a diversified facility built on an efficient logistics ecosystem that handles around 6,300 different businesses.

These numbers will be increasing in the near future. “It's important for us to stay mission-focused on building capacity for our clients. For the next four years, we're aiming to build our future expansion project, which is the Contrecœur terminal, which is about 30 miles downstream from here,” says Paul Bird, VP of the Contrecœur Project and Head of Digital Transformation for Port of Montreal. “That includes adding 60% capacity for an overall 1.5 million TU capacity over and above the current capacity in Montreal. That's where we're heading and how we're [responding to] the market.”

A critical part of Canada’s logistics and transportation infrastructure, the Port of Montreal is the country’s second-largest container port and Europe is its main market. “That means that a large proportion of the trade between the UK and Canada in goods passes through the port of Montreal,” Chloe Adams, British Consuls General in Montreal, explains, who also sees more growth ahead.

“We hope to see that [number] increase as trade between our two countries increases,” Adams adds. “There was a 17.5% increase in two-way trade between the UK and Canada between 2021 and 2022, and we're hoping that the trajectory will continue.”

To view the full videos, click on the links below:

https://nowthatslogistics.com/meet-the-largest-port-in-eastern-canada-port-of-montreal/

