DB Schenker announces Mike Fahy as the Chief Executive Officer for DB Schenker, Region Americas

Miami/Essen, September 8, 2022 – Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has announced Mike Fahy as the new Chief Executive Officer for DB Schenker, Region Americas.

Mike Fahy has served as the Executive Vice President of Contract Logistics, Americas Region since November 2020. In his new role he will have full responsibilities for all P&L aspects across the America’s including more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela.

Jochen Thewes, CEO, DB Schenker said, “I am delighted to announce the promotion and immediate start of Mike Fahy as the Chief Executive Officer for DB Schenker, Region Americas. Filling this important position from within our own ranks proves once again the enormous talent and quality of our leadership team on all continents. Mike combines widespread experience in both transport and logistics with a deep expertise in end-to-end forwarding solutions. I am most impressed with what he has achieved for our customers during his time at DB Schenker.”

Mr. Fahy’s career before DB Schenker includes COO for an oil & gas distribution company owned by Simon Group Holdings and CEO of their technology companies. Prior to that he held several positions at Syncreon culminating as their President of the Technology Segment.

Mike Fahy took over responsibility on September 1st from Jochen Thewes, Chief Executive Officer of DB Schenker, who held the position on an interim basis in a dual role.

About DB Schenker

With more than 76,500 employees at over 2,100 locations in more than 130 countries, DB Schenker is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. The company operates land, air and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management from a single source. This year, the company is celebrating its 150th anniversary.