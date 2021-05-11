DB Schenker announces Christoph Hemmann as Head of Airfreight for Region Americas

Miami/Essen, May 11, 2021 – Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has expanded the Region Americas senior executive team with the internal promotion of Christoph Hemmann to Head of Airfreight.

Christoph Hemmann is promoted from his present position as the SVP Global Revenue Management Air Freight, DB Schenker, located in Frankfurt, Germany where for the past 2-years he has been responsible for continuous top- and bottom-line results of global airfreight customers. In his new position his responsibilities are developing and implementing airfreight strategies including preferred carrier relationship management, negotiations, and procurement across North and South America.

Hessel Verhage, CEO for the Region Americas said, “Christoph has a proven track record at DB Schenker developing new products and industry solutions to continuously improve our airfreight product portfolio. In addition, he is a proven force leading our global healthcare structure and product management. This positions him very well to add value to all our airfreight customers across the Americas region as a leader for our established and highly efficient team.”

Asok Kumar, the outgoing Executive Vice-President, Head of Airfreight, Region Americas said, “We’re delighted that we can promote from our own. Christoph built a strong interface to our sales organization to lead our global airfreight strategy towards customers in alignment with our account management function and our many teams. He’s talented at driving cost efficient structures and identifying improvement levers to reduce cost, so our customers can benefit. I’m looking forward to seeing even more positive developments with our Americas regional airfreight business over the coming months and years ahead.”

Mr. Hemmann moves to his new position effective 1st July 2021. Asok Kumar current Executive Vice-President, Head of Airfreight, Region Americas will go on to lead the organizations global Air Freight efforts in his new role as Executive Vice-President, Head of Airfreight, Global.

About DB Schenker Americas

DB Schenker is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the Americas with more than 10,000 employees in 123 locations providing over 27 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker’s Americas presence includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, United States, and Venezuela. DB Schenker offers land transport and air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. With integrated partners across the Americas, DB Schenker provides the best combination of intimate local practices knowledge and global capabilities.