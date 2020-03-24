Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

DB Schenker announces David Buss as the Chief Executive Officer for USA Schenker Inc.

March 24, 2020
(Miami/Essen, March 24, 2020) Leading global logistics provider DB Schenker has appointed David Buss as the Chief Executive Officer for USA Schenker Inc.

David Buss joins DB Schenker with full responsibilities for all P&L aspects in the United States, including over 7,000 employees in 39 locations, 55 logistics centers and over 21 million sq. ft. of distribution operations.

David has held senior positions in leading logistics companies since 1993. Most recently he was the COO of STG Logistics where he successfully integrated seven acquisitions, exceeded revenue and profit goals. Additionally, he has past experience at UTI Worldwide where he was the Head of the USA operation, spearheading a large financial turnaround with 35+ offices and 5,000+ employees.

David is an accomplished executive and Chief Operating Officer with over 25 years of experience in directing complex Operations, Strategic Planning and Corporate Business Development. He has extensive experience in M&A, Financial Management, and Global Freight Forwarding, and is no stranger to driving financial performance against budgets while maintaining a culture of excellence in customer satisfaction and operations.

Hessel Verhage, CEO for the Region Americas said, “I am delighted to announce the hire and immediate start of David Buss as the Chief Executive Officer of the USA. David is known to be a successful, results drive leader and I look forward to watching him advance our USA organization.”

About DB Schenker USA
DB Schenker in the USA is one of the largest Integrated Logistics Service Providers in the United States with over 7,000 employees in 39 branches and 55 logistics centers providing over 21 million sq. ft. of distribution operations to its clients. DB Schenker offers land transport, air and ocean freight, as well as comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management services from a single source. For more information, go to https://www.dbschenker.com/usa

