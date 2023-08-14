Tim Wells Promoted to Custom Engineered Solutions Manager

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol Conveyor Company is pleased to announce that Tim Wells has been promoted to Custom Engineered Solutions Manager. Wells has been with Hytrol since 2012 and has held a variety of engineering roles within the company.

Wells will utilize his 11 years of industry experience to manage the Engineered to Order (ETO) team. His focus will be on orders being delivered to the production facility while maintaining a high level of quality.

Wells said, “I am thankful for this promotion and excited to get started. My focus will be on our team and helping us to succeed however I can.”

Hytrol’s Director of Core Product Engineering, Chris Woodall, said, “Tim will do well in this role. He’s done the work and has a great knowledge base to help lead the ETO team to success.”

Wells is an Arkansas State University alumnus, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is from Brookland, Arkansas and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. They love doing anything water related, be it at the pool, river or lake.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.