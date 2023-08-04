Chris Woodall Promoted to Director of Core Product Engineering

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol Conveyor Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Woodall to Director of Core Product Engineering. Woodall has been with the company since 1998 and has held various roles such as Power Assembly, Material Coordinator and Customer Service. Overall, Woodall has 25 years of experience in the material handling industry.

In his new role Woodall will oversee Hytrol’s Engineered to Order (ETO), Engineering Technology & Performance and Central Planning teams. He will enhance efficiency in design delivery for the company’s core product lines, ensuring that best practices are applied throughout the design phase and implementing methodologies to keep Hytrol’s focus on delivering quality product.

Orlando Sellers, Hytrol’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “Chris is a great choice for this position. His solid background and work history in Business Development highlights his customer focus, delivering results. This forte will be beneficial to encourage the Core Engineering Team to continually strive to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

Woodall said, “I’m grateful and excited to step into this role. I will do everything in my power to help Hytrol maintain a standard of excellence and ensure that we as a company continue to lead the way in the manufacturing industry.”

Woodall is from Marmaduke, Arkansas and loves spending time with his wife and five children. They especially enjoy outdoor activities such as sports, camping and hunting.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.