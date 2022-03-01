Woodall Named Director of Integrator Services

JONESBORO, Ark.— Chris Woodall named Director of Integrator Services at Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Woodall has 24 years’ experience working at Hytrol, and has worked in multiple areas of the company. Twenty of those years have been spent in the Systems department, which is now Integrator Services, where he has most recently served as the department’s manager.

“This area of Hytrol is where my passion lies,” said Woodall. “The relationships you build working with end users and our Integration Partner Network. It’s a great feeling when you win the project, but it’s a better feeling when you deliver that solution, see it up and running, and know you have a satisfied Hytrol partner and customer.”

Integrator Services will be comprised of three separate departments. Systems Application Engineering (SAE), Central Planning (CP) and System Project Engineering (SPE). SAE’s are responsible for Pre-PO operations, CP responsible for scheduling ship dates of all incoming PO’s and the SPE team is Post-PO operations. By combining the three groups in one department Woodall will be able to coordinate PO’s and connect the departments more efficiently.

“Chris is an exceptional member of the Hytrol Family,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “His experience and devotion to this company is unmatched.”

Woodall will assume his new role on March 1 and work to streamline and improve the purchase order receipt process.

