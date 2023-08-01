Locus Recognized In Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Supply Chain Execution Technologies For The Second Time

San Francisco, 2 August 2023 - Locus, a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company that helps boost logistics operational efficiency and delivery experiences for enterprises globally, announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for last-mile delivery solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies for the second year in a row.

The exponential growth in the digital commerce environment has prompted leading enterprises to seek innovations that enable them to make faster decisions, navigate constraints like labor shortages and costs, and delight customers consistently.

According to the 2023 Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution (SCE) Technologies, “Last-Mile Delivery (LMD) solutions provide benefits to e-commerce companies and other shippers focused on the last mile. They add incremental benefits to mature users of routing and scheduling, reducing costs and improving customer service in dynamic environments, and provide other options like sourcing transportation from third-party fleets. Additionally, LMD solutions can improve sustainability service levels, providing capabilities to allow end customers to choose more sustainable transportation options.”

Commenting on this, Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO, Locus, said, “We are delighted to be mentioned for the second year in a row. With same-day and next-day deliveries becoming the norm, logistics has become a critical component of running a successful business. This is why businesses need to make informed decisions about pricing, routing, and other logistics decisions that affect the bottom line, all while aiming to achieve exceptional consumer delight. Deploying an efficient customer experience and dispatch management platform can automate and streamline end-to-end fulfillment processes for enterprises, enabling them to maintain and grow their profitability in an increasingly competitive market.”

Source:

Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2023,” Dwight Klappich, 13 July 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Locus

Locus is a market-leading dispatch management SaaS company, helping global enterprises transform their end-to-end logistics operations from cost centers to revenue generators through advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation. Backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures, and Falcon Edge, it has helped many global customers across industries – Unilever, Nestle, The Tata Group, BlueDart, etc. – execute 850 million deliveries across 30+ countries. Its technology has also helped save $275 million in transit costs and offset 10 million kilograms in CO2 emissions while maintaining a 99.5% SLA adherence ratio.

Media Contact:

Archit Mahajan

pr@locus.sh